Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARE. Evercore ISI downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an outperform rating to an inline rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.22.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $112.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.98%.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,086,085,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $204,001,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after buying an additional 650,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,205,000 after buying an additional 470,076 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $55,075,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

