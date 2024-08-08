Albion Financial Group UT Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,660,000 after acquiring an additional 385,608 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,606,000 after acquiring an additional 459,753 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,074,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,941,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,895,000 after purchasing an additional 251,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $58.51. 908,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,051. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

