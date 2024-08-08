Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 85,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VEA traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $48.55. 4,473,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,295,597. The firm has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

