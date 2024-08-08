Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Down 0.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday after Baird R W downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $82.27 and last traded at $82.93. Approximately 714,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,071,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.52.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALB. UBS Group lowered their target price on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.37.

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Albemarle by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

