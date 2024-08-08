Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.37.

Get Albemarle alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Albemarle Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.66. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $203.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,333,000 after buying an additional 3,662,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after buying an additional 1,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,624 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.