Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55 to $4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Albany International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-4.050 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.40. 263,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,371. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.00.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. Albany International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

