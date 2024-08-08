Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89, Briefing.com reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Albany International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Albany International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.55 to $4.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-4.050 EPS.

Albany International Trading Up 1.8 %

AIN traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.40. 263,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,371. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Albany International has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $99.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Further Reading

