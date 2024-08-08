Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $111.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABNB. Barclays dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $114.62. 2,325,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,582. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,919,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,919,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 734,892 shares of company stock valued at $109,326,124 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 19,052.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.