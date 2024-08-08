Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $323.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.53.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $277.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.