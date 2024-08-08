Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stock Position Lifted by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 111,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,478. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

