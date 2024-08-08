agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. agilon health updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGL traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,834,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,248. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get agilon health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Baird R W raised shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.10.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.