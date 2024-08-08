Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Craig Hallum

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.02.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEVA

Aeva Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE AEVA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 204,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,835.99% and a negative return on equity of 58.54%. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.