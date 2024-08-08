Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Craig Hallum

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.02.

Aeva Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE AEVA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 204,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,835.99% and a negative return on equity of 58.54%. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

