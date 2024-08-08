aelf 1-Day Volume Reaches $27.70 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $277.91 million and $27.70 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000544 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,192,552 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

