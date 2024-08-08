Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,876,024 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 2,247,465 shares.The stock last traded at $5.83 and had previously closed at $5.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Aegon by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,922,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 601,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,140,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,961,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

