AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.450-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.55 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.63.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.73. The company had a trading volume of 369,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $98.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,017.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

