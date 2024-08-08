ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADTN. Northland Securities raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

ADTRAN Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $371.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 51.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $226.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 20,809.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 28.5% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Further Reading

