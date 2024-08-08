Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY25 guidance to $5.60-5.85 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.600-5.850 EPS.

Shares of ATGE opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $80.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.85.

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

