Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Hits New 52-Week Low at $143.00

Shares of Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.84), with a volume of 923989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153 ($1.96).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.32) target price on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 23.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 188.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 196.28. The stock has a market cap of £457.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,762.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

