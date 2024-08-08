Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at UBS Group

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADNT. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.88.

ADNT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 234,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. Adient has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $44.89.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adient will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Adient by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $956,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Adient by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 208,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

