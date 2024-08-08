Adeia’s (ADEA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by BWS Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Adeia Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADEA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,693. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Adeia has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Adeia will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Adeia by 13.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Adeia by 18.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Adeia by 11.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,755,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,010,000 after purchasing an additional 390,836 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adeia by 5.2% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Adeia by 5.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 606,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 30,555 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

