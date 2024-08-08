Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

Adeia has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years. Adeia has a payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADEA traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 633,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,994. Adeia has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Adeia will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADEA. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

