ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADCT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.81. 355,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,319. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $232.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADCT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,995,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,516,062.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.