Adam Couch Sells 25,000 Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Adam Couch sold 25,000 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,757 ($60.79), for a total value of £1,189,250 ($1,519,808.31).

LON:CWK opened at GBX 4,580 ($58.53) on Thursday. Cranswick plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,158 ($40.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,795 ($61.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The stock has a market cap of £2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,180.95, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,488.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,253.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a GBX 67.30 ($0.86) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $22.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Cranswick’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

CWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,921 ($62.89) to GBX 5,312 ($67.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.64) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

