Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOLF. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.63.

NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.29. The stock had a trading volume of 379,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,984. Acushnet has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average is $64.86.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $37,501,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,522,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Acushnet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 8.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 7.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

