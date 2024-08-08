Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Acushnet has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years. Acushnet has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Acushnet to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of GOLF traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $68.92. 42,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,761. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.85. Acushnet has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $37,501,401.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,522,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Acushnet from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

