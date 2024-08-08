Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXPGet Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXPGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Acurx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACXP opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $30.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

