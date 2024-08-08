ACM Research’s (ACMR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACMR

ACM Research Stock Up 10.5 %

NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,911. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.55. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $152.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,052,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,052,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,460,363.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,004,647.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,329 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,934 over the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its stake in ACM Research by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 1,057,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,668,000 after acquiring an additional 767,753 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,398,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ACM Research by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 560,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 34,928 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ACM Research by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 496,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,701,000 after buying an additional 70,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 186,754 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.