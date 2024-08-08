ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,542. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $32.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,539.00 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

