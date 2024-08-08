AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCLGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 410.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ABCL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.77. 1,412,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,579. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

