2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up to $23.75

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.75, but opened at $26.37. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 947,506 shares.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 18.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $399,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

