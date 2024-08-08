2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up to $23.75

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.75, but opened at $26.37. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 947,506 shares.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 18.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.