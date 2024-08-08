2,372 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.48. 49,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,265. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.24 and its 200-day moving average is $118.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

