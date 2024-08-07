ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.190-1.205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.21-0.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. KeyCorp lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,811,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

