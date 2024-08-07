Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $18.11

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.11, but opened at $20.50. Zai Lab shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 113,444 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

Zai Lab Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 116.45%. The company had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

In other news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $122,587.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,081,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,911,786.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,934 shares of company stock worth $1,116,043 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Zai Lab by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,684,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,061,000 after purchasing an additional 465,337 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,829 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,428,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,924,000 after acquiring an additional 387,729 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,599,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,630,000 after acquiring an additional 108,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 679,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 140,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Further Reading

