Zacks Research Comments on Liberty Energy Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Energy in a research report issued on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $20.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 166,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $405,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,893,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 166,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $1,910,231 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

