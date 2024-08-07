XYO (XYO) Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week

XYO (XYO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $64.91 million and approximately $660,369.46 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XYO has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010132 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,598.05 or 0.99880016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00008013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000065 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00469168 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $1,100,259.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

