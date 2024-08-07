Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Trading Down 18% Over Last Week

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped XDC has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $86,716.05 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 266,342,329 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 270,405,912.28221047. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02440701 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $132,509.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

