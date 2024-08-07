WINkLink (WIN) Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

WINkLink (WIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, WINkLink has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. WINkLink has a total market cap of $77.72 million and $18.37 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.3864. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00007615 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $36,899,529.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

