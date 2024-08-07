Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Evercore ISI

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $350.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.10.

Shares of WSM stock traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $141.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,697. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $174.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.58 and its 200-day moving average is $138.93.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,862 shares of company stock worth $18,171,039 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2,591.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

