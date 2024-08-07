Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RDFN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Redfin Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of RDFN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. 2,449,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888,386. Redfin has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $807.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

