Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IDYA. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

IDYA stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.42. 106,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,790. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.87. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

