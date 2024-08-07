WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Lifted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $983,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 582,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 131,797 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 428,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 324.5% during the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,239. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $92.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.31.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

