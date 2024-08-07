Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Viper Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VNOM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,041. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

