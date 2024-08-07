Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.
Viper Energy Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of VNOM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,041. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $44.42.
Viper Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.
Viper Energy Company Profile
Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.
