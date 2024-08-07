Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Purchases £19,890 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Ros Rivaz acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.04) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($25,418.53).

Victrex Stock Performance

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 1,030 ($13.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,155.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,251.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £896.41 million, a PE ratio of 2,942.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. Victrex plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,012 ($12.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,581 ($20.20).

Get Victrex alerts:

Victrex Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17,142.86%.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.