Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 571.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in YETI were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in YETI by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in YETI by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,547. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

