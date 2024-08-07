Versant Capital Management Inc Makes New $34,000 Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 159.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE JHG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.64. 84,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,078. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 28,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,676,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,777.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 487,179 shares of company stock worth $1,650,371 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

