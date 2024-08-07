Versant Capital Management Inc Has $38,000 Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1,372.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1,252.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.78.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

