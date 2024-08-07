Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 93 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 547.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 47.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.78.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN traded up $5.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.83. 134,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,454. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $375.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.26.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.