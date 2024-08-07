Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 170.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 562 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,697 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.10. The company had a trading volume of 232,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

