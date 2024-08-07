Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 416 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:STT traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $78.59. The stock had a trading volume of 227,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,192. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.22. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $86.25.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Argus increased their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.96.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

