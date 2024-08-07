Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 404 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 1,923.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,424,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

NYSE SPB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.35. 58,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,316. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.27 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.54 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

